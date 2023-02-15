Search icon
Chetan Sharma sting operation: BCCI chief selector likely to lose position after revelations on Kohli, Bumrah

Chetan Sharma, who is the Chief Selector of BCCI, might lose his position on the board after he made shocking revelations about the Indian cricket team, including Virat Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma made shocking revelations in the sting operations (File photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has come under fire after the BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma made shocking revelations about the Indian cricket team, including several star players such as Jasprit Bumhrah and former skipper Virat Kohli.

BCCI official Chetan Sharma, who made shocking revelations about the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly debate and the BCCI ‘fake injection’ scam, might lose his post due to the sting operation carried out by Zee News earlier this week.

Chetan Sharma exposed the irregularities of the BCCI selection process, and made several key revelations about the rift between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, calling it a clash of egos.

Chetan Sharma, who holds a key position in the BCCI and is also a former Indian cricket team all-rounder, is most likely to lose his job at the agency, according to sources of Zee News. The news has not been confirmed yet by the BCCI.

Making big revelations about the debate between Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma spoke during the Zee News sting operation, where it admitted that it was a clash of egos that eventually led to Kohli being off the team.

Speaking on camera, Sharma said, “When a cricketer becomes big, he feels that he can do anything and conquer anyone. So, he (Kohli) went after the President (Ganguly). Sourav Ganguly never said a word about the issue to me, but Kohli wanted to go after him.”

Apart from this, Sharma also said that many players are selected on the basis of a fake injection health test, where they are passed to play international games despite being unfit. He said that one of these players was Jasprit Bumrah.

The BCCI official claimed that Bumrah was experiencing back pain and was unfit to play in the world cup, but such players take an injection so that they can perform the health test, deeming them fit for the cricket match.

