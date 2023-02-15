'Ganguly never liked Kohli': 5 shocking revelations made by BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma in sting operation

File Photo

BCCI's chief selector, Chetan Sharma, has recently made headlines following a Zee News sting operation. The head of the Indian Men's Cricket Team Selection Committee made several startling revelations about the inner workings of Indian cricket. His comments have sparked a flurry of debate and discussion, raising questions about the integrity of the selection process.

Chetan Sharma recently revealed previously unknown information about the controversy between former Indian captain Virat Kohli and then-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in late 2021. The chief selector also divulged how some players, who were not in peak physical condition, resorted to injections to gain fitness and play as many matches as possible.

Here we look at the five most shocking revelations made by Chetan Sharma during the sting operation-

1. Kohli vs Rohit captaincy debate

Virat Kohli captained India in all formats of the game in 2021. However, prior to the T20 World Cup 2021, he announced his intention to step down as T20I captain after the tournament's conclusion. Unexpectedly, the BCCI removed him from the role of ODI skipper ahead of the upcoming series against South Africa. This unexpected move has sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing world, leaving many to question the motives behind the BCCI's decision.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rohit Sharma as the new captain of the ODI team in a press release, citing the reasons for the change in leadership. Chetan Sharma explained the decision, saying, "Ganguly had no preference for Rohit, but he was not a fan of Virat. You could say it that way."

2. Kohli vs Ganguly rift

As previously noted, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) surprisingly replaced Virat Kohli as the One Day International (ODI) captain in 2021, despite the fact that Kohli had never expressed any desire to step down from the position. In an impassioned press conference prior to the South Africa tour, Kohli revealed that he had only been informed of the BCCI's decision a mere hour and a half before his sacking.

Chetan Sharma shared the following details about the meeting- “Virat Kohli felt he lost the captaincy because of BCCI President. There were 9 people in the selection committee video conference, Ganguly may have told him ‘think about it once’. I think Kohli didn’t hear it, there were 9 others there including myself and all other selectors, BCCI officials – Kohli might not have heard him."

3. Any rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

Reports of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been circulating in the media since the 2019 World Cup. Chetan Sharma addressed the rumors with a Bollywood analogy, saying: "There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars you can say, Amitabh Bachan and Dharmendra."

4. Players take injections to boost their performance

Indian players are resorting to illicit injections to ensure they are in peak physical condition, even if they are not fit enough to play. These injections contain drugs that are undetectable in doping tests, and the players' doctors are complicit in this practice, unbeknownst to the team management.

“The players are not fit but take injections to get fit. They are ready to play at 80 percent fitness levels. They don’t take painkillers as they will be caught doping. Team India p[layers are aware of the injections that come in anti-dopping,” Sharma said.

5. Players like Pandya, Rohit Sharma and others come to his home

Chetan Sharma revealed that he has a strong bond with players such as Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, who often visit his home. He expressed his admiration for the players and the strong connection they share.

"Players come to my home to talk about their future. Hardik Pandya was sleeping on my sofa that day and talking to me. Hardik Pandya is the future of India. He's the most humble cricketer. He came to my house recently," Chetan Sharma said.

Chetan Sharma's claims have become a major topic of discussion among the cricket community. The BCCI is expected to take decisive action in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led senior men's team is preparing for the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, following their impressive victory in the series opener in Nagpur, where they won by an innings and 132 runs.

READ| Meet Chetan Sharma, Team India chief selector whose shocking revelations have gone viral