'Hardik Pandya was lying on sofa…’: Chetan Sharma makes shocking revelations about star India all-rounder

File photo

Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma has made several shocking revelations about star India cricketers including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and others in a sting operation carried out by Zee News.

In the sting operation, Chetan Sharma was caught on camera claiming that Hardik Pandya would become India captain in the future. He also said that Rohit Sharma would not play for India in T20I once Pandya would become the skipper of the side.

Chetan Sharma said that players like Pandya, Rohit Sharma and others come to his home and he has a good relation with them,

"Players come to my home to talk about their future. Hardik Pandya was sleeping on my sofa that day and talking to me. Hardik Pandya is the future of India. He's the most humble cricketer. He came to my house recently."

Chetan also talked about the controversy involving former Indian captain Virat Kohli and ex- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. He also revealed that some unfit players, including Bumrah, use injections to get match fit.

Team India's chief selector also talked about the relationship between Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars, you can say, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra," he said