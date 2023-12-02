ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup schedule announced; India to play Pakistan on this date

Team India, the defending champions, will be aiming for their record-breaking ninth title.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule for the upcoming Under-19 Men's Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, December 2. This highly anticipated continental tournament, played in the 50-over format, will kick off on Friday, December 8 in Dubai. The grand finale is set to take place on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Team India, the defending champions, will be aiming for their record-breaking ninth title. They secured their eighth victory by defeating Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-interrupted final. In this edition of the tournament, Team India finds themselves in Group A, alongside Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal. Group B, on the other hand, comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Japan.

“Get ready for the #ACCU19MensAsiaCup in Dubai, starting Friday, December 8th, 2023! The top 8 Asian teams will compete in this 50-over showdown, with talents vying for ultimate glory. Witness the excitement unfold as these young cricket stars aim for the coveted title,” ACC captained the post.

Get ready for the #ACCU19MensAsiaCup in Dubai, starting on Friday, December 8th, 2023! The top 8 Asian teams will compete in this 50-over showdown, with talents vying for ultimate glory. Witness the excitement unfold as these young cricket stars aim for the coveted title! #ACC pic.twitter.com/QlSdFho67e — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 2, 2023

The U-19 Men in Blues are set to face Afghanistan in their opening match on December 8th at the ICC Academy Oval 1. Two days later, on December 10th, India will go head-to-head with their arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue. Their final league match will be against Nepal on December 12th at the ICC Academy Oval 2.

It is worth mentioning that the tournament's grand finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 17th, at the prestigious Dubai International Stadium.

India U-19 squad: Uday Saharan (captain), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vice-captain), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Dhanush Gowda, Avinash Rao (wk), M Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Aardhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Standby players: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohammed Amaan.

Reserve players: Digvijay Patim Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale.

READ| BCCI questions Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma over World Cup final debacle; head coach blames....