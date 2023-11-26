'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

In an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi accused Gautam Singhania of calling her "angoothachaap" (fingerprint signatory). According to Nawaz, her husband made the comment in 2013 at a board meeting.

Gautam Singhania, the boss of Raymond, announced on social media a day after Diwali that he and his wife Nawaz Modi were splitting up. Following their announcement of their separation, Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Modi leveled a number of allegations.

The couple had been together for more than 32 years. In an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi accused Gautam Singhania of calling her "angoothachaap" (fingerprint signatory). According to Nawaz, her husband made the comment in 2013 at a board meeting. He told her, she claimed, to keep her mouth shut and to avoid making any inquiries or remarks because she was just "angoothachaap" to him.

Nawaz Modi Singhania added that her spouse had informed her that since she was not employed by the company full-time, she was not entitled to voice her opinions. She refuted this, stating that the company employed her as a director.

Subsequently, Nawaz disclosed that she had requested Gautam's removal from the board due to his limitations on her ability to contribute. "Take me off the board, I told him this long ago. If you don't want me to talk, if you don't want me to contribute, to say anything," Nawaz revealed in the interview.

Nawaz said that whenever she asked to be let go from her position as director, he (Gautam Singhania) would refuse, stating that she would have to remain a board member since this is his sole source of income. "You must stay on if you want me to support you and the kids, as this is my only source of income. So I would be deaf, dumb, mute. Not anymore, not now," Nawaz said.

"Now, I can see everything he is attempting to pull off here and there much more clearly," Nawaz remarked.

Nawaz Modi, meanwhile, is said to have asked for 75% of Gautam Singhania's alleged net worth of Rs 11,673 crore for her and their two daughters, ET reported. According to reports, Gautam Singhania is thinking about the proposal and suggested creating a family trust to oversee and distribute the family's assets.