Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

Viral video: UAE-based Indian businessman hosts daughter’s wedding aboard private jet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals

'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

7 effective ways to overcome laziness in winters

8 tips to avoid frizzy hair in winter 

IPL 2024 auction: List of uncapped players who can break the bank

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

HomeBusiness

Business

'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

In an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi accused Gautam Singhania of calling her "angoothachaap" (fingerprint signatory). According to Nawaz, her husband made the comment in 2013 at a board meeting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gautam Singhania, the boss of Raymond, announced on social media a day after Diwali that he and his wife Nawaz Modi were splitting up. Following their announcement of their separation, Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Modi leveled a number of allegations.

The couple had been together for more than 32 years. In an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi accused Gautam Singhania of calling her "angoothachaap" (fingerprint signatory). According to Nawaz, her husband made the comment in 2013 at a board meeting. He told her, she claimed, to keep her mouth shut and to avoid making any inquiries or remarks because she was just "angoothachaap" to him.

Nawaz Modi Singhania added that her spouse had informed her that since she was not employed by the company full-time, she was not entitled to voice her opinions. She refuted this, stating that the company employed her as a director.

Subsequently, Nawaz disclosed that she had requested Gautam's removal from the board due to his limitations on her ability to contribute. "Take me off the board, I told him this long ago. If you don't want me to talk, if you don't want me to contribute, to say anything," Nawaz revealed in the interview.

Nawaz said that whenever she asked to be let go from her position as director, he (Gautam Singhania) would refuse, stating that she would have to remain a board member since this is his sole source of income. "You must stay on if you want me to support you and the kids, as this is my only source of income. So I would be deaf, dumb, mute. Not anymore, not now," Nawaz said.

"Now, I can see everything he is attempting to pull off here and there much more clearly," Nawaz remarked.

Nawaz Modi, meanwhile, is said to have asked for 75% of Gautam Singhania's alleged net worth of Rs 11,673 crore for her and their two daughters, ET reported.  According to reports, Gautam Singhania is thinking about the proposal and suggested creating a family trust to oversee and distribute the family's assets.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Is rain a concern? know weather conditions for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match

Apple experts coming to India to investigate warning message on politicians’ iPhone

Who is Indian American doctor pledging $4 million for advocating Hinduism in US?

Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Schedule, team line-ups, free live streaming; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE