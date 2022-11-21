Rasna founder passes away: Everything you need to know about Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta

Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, the founding chairman of the popular drink Rasna, has passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 85. The industrialist, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, passed away on November 19 due to a cardiac arrest, the company said.

Who was Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta?

Founder of the popular drink Rasna, Areez is survived by his wife Persis, and children Piruz, Delna, and Ruzan, his daughter-in-law Binaisha, and grandkids Arzeen, Arzad, Avan, Areez, Firoza and Arnavaz.

He created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high costs. It is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country.

His father Phiroja Khambatta started a modest business which Areez took to being the largest concentrate manufacturer in the world, with a presence in over 60 countries. A few years back, Areez Khambatta passed on the baton of the unlisted business to his son Piruz Khambatta, who is now the Group chairman.

"Areez Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service," the Rasna Group said in the statement.

Khambatta was the former chairman of the World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis (WAPIZ). He also served as the past president of the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and the vice president of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

A recipient of the President of India's Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram medals, Khambatta was also honoured with the National Citizen's Award for outstanding contribution in the field of commerce.

The popular drink Rasna

Rasna, which is now the world's largest gentle drink focus producer, still enjoys a high recall and the brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign of the 80s and 90s still resonates in the minds of people.

A pack of Rasna of Rs 5 can be converted into 32 glasses of soft drinks, costing a mere 15 paise per glass. Rasna has nine manufacturing plants and a strong distribution network with 26 depots across India, 200 super stockists, 5,000 stockists, 900 salesforce covering 1.6 million outlets.

Over the years, Rasna won various awards including the prestigious Superior Taste Award 2008 instituted by The International Taste and Quality Institute, Belgium Cannes Lions London, Monde Selection Award, Master Brand The World Brand Congress Award and ITQI superior taste and quality award.

(With inputs from PTI)