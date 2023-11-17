Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s IIT alumnus schoolmate who mentored duo that built Rs 14150000 crore multinational giant

Headlines

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Apple iPhone users to soon get RCS support, texting with Android users to get better

The Great Indian Family OTT release: Know when, where to watch Vicky Kaushal-starrer family entertainer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Types of meat and their benefits

Gout: Home remedies to lower uric acid levels

Top inspirational movies of bollywood 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

The Great Indian Family OTT release: Know when, where to watch Vicky Kaushal-starrer family entertainer

This Bollywood actor worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, now sells fruits for a living

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s IIT alumnus schoolmate who mentored duo that built Rs 14150000 crore multinational giant

Rajeev Motwani was the classmate of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan during his school days before becoming a distinguished IIT alumnus, a decorated academic and an angel investor before his untimely demise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Neither a billionaire entrepreneur nor a powerful top tech executive, but Rajeev Motwani left an incredible stamp on the rise of today’s world by mentoring two geniuses who went on to create one of most essential tools used by all of us today: the Google search engine. Motwani was the classmate of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan during his school days before becoming a distinguished IIT alumnus, a decorated academic and an angel investor before his untimely demise.

Born in Jammu, Motwani was raised in New Delhi and went to the St Columba’s School, that same school that counts the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, popular politician Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud among its distinguished alumni. As per one of his acquaintances, he had great admiration for the actor and would say, “That guy (Shah Rukh) is brilliant and will be the No.1 in anything he takes up.”

After schooling, Motwani landed a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, from where he graduated in computer science. He then went to the US for further education and earned his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. He is the Indian professor called the brain behind Google. Motwani was the “unofficial mentor” of Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page in the early stages. From helping them in building the technology to finding financial support, he was crucial. Sergey Brin called him his “friend and teacher”. “... his legacy and personality lives on in the students, projects, and companies he has touched. Today, whenever you use a piece of technology, there is a good chance a little bit of Rajeev Motwani is behind it,” the billionaire Google founder had added.

Apart from Google, Motwani also sat on boards of companies like Kaboodle, Mimosa Systems, Baynote, Adchemy, NeoPath Networks and Vuclip. The Stanford University professor was also a special advisor to Sequoia Capital. He won the Godel Prize in 2001. Motwani’s promising career and life was cut short when he tragically passed away due to “accidental drowning” in his home in 2009, leaving behind his wife Asha Jadeja Motwani and daughters Naitri and Anya. He was just 47 years old at the time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Climb to new heights with these ladder

Meet Hania Aamir, Babar Azam's rumoured girlfriend, called Pakistan's Anushka Sharma, know all about 'dimple queen'

Weather update: IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning in these states; check latest forecast here

Delhi air Pollution: Government forms Special Task Force to curb pollution

Meet Nawaz Modi, wife of billionaire businessman Gautam Singhania, she is in news because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE