Meet man who quit IIT for BSc, earned Rs 256 crore in 150 days for...

Rahul Rai started co-heading Market Neutral at BlockTower Capital. (File)

The story of Rahul Rai is very interesting. In India, an entry into the Indian Institute of Technology is considered as the guarantee of professional success. Rai, however, thought otherwise. The brilliant man cracked IIT JEE, took admission in IIT Bombay and then dropped out in 2015 without finishing his coveted engineering degree. This is because he had attained clarity as to what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. Economics interested him. So he joined The Wharton School in the United State to study BSc in economics.

He graduated in 2019. He worked for Morgan Stanley for a year in the United States. In 2020, he came back to India and embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with his two friends. His company ran a crypto fund.

He and his two co-founders built a crypto hedge fund. The central idea was to use his learnings in Wall Street and Morgan Stanley into the crypto world. The name of his hedge fund was Gamma Point Capital, which used to invest in digital assets and blockchain technology.

Their investment strategy was to get benefits when the markets were bearish or bullish. The strategy worked and the fund became profitable.

Within five months, however, they received an offer they couldn't reject. BlockTower Capital acquired Gamma Point Capital for Rs 286 crore. The decision was tough but they knew it would take them years to get this much wealth. He made this much money for all his co-founders in just 150 days.

After becoming a millionaire, Rai started co-heading Market Neutral at BlockTower Capital. He manages a crypto fund worth 150 million dollars. It was the best performing crypto hedge fund in 2022.

Despite 2022 being a tough year for crypto funds, he was able to protect the capital of their investors because he was risk-averse.