Meet man who plays key role in Rs 94676 crore company, grandson of Indian billionaire with Rs 60560 crore net worth

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 04:03 PM IST

Many Indian businessmen have built successful business empires from scratch. They continue to grow their business with the help of the next generation. One such person who helps run his family business is Prashant Bangur. He is the vice chairman of Shree Cement, an Indian cement manufacturer. The company, whose market cap is Rs 94676 crore, was founded in Jaipur in 1979. Prashant is the grandson of Indian billionaire and cement czar Benu Gopal Bangur. Benu Gopal has a real-time net worth of Rs 60560 crore as of February 21, as per Forbes.

Prashant joined Shree Cement in 2004 and spent three years as a ‘trainee’ before getting to work in Kolkata (headquarters of Shree Cement). Since then, he has been involved in all strategic policy and operational matters of the company. He also served as joint managing director of the company. His father Hari Mohan is the chairman of Shree Cement. The father-son duo run the company, whose share price was Rs 26,355.10 on NSE on February 21.

Prashant holds a Mathematics Honours from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He also did an MBA in Finance and Logistics from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Prashant is a committee member of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kolkata, and a member of Managing Committee of Bharat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kolkata, and of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.  Shree Cement sells branded cement under the names of Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

