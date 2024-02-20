Twitter
Meet man who worked as civil servant for over 35 yrs, retired as IAS, now works in Rs 10043 crore company as...

He had held crucial positions as a civil servant in state and Central government including Finance Secretary, Government of India.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Many people aspire to become an IAS officer as the job offers diverse roles to serve the nation. Lakhs of UPSC aspirants apply for the civil service exam every year but only around 150 qualify for Indian Administrative Services (IAS). Even having a successful stint in the service, they joined top organisations in the country to play a crucial role in the company. 

One such person is Ashok Kumar Jha, an ex-IAS officer of the 1969 batch. He served as a civil servant for 38 years. He is currently a non-executive Independent Director of Minda Corp, the flagship company of Spark Minda Group. The company has a market cap of Rs 10043 crore as of February 20. Born in 1947, Jha joined the Board of Directors of the company in 2013.

He holds a Master's degree in Development Economics from the Australian National University. He is an alumnus of Delhi University where he completed his graduation in Economics. Jha had held crucial positions as a civil servant in state and Central government including Finance Secretary, Government of India.

He retired from government service as the Finance Secretary, Government of India. After his retirement, he had a two-year stint as Executive President of Hyundai Motor India. Jha is presently a Director on the Boards of Minda Corporation Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. and Setco Automotive Ltd. He has wide experience in foreign policy, industrial promotion, international trade, as well as economic affairs and finance. 

