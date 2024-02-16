Twitter
Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals one valuable life lesson that Mukesh Ambani gave him, says 'my first goal is...'

Who was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who died in prison

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

He is also a qualified CA and has been in leadership roles in policy making, commercial ventures and developmental ventures of the Government of India and PSUs.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Cracking UPSC civil services exam and becoming a civil servant is a dream for many. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the UPSC CSE but only around 1000 candidates make it to the final list. The prestigious exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- Prelims, Mains and Interview. Though many aim to become IAS, IPS and IFS, some got selected for Group 'A' services as Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). Such officers are leading well-known companies in India. One such IRTS officer is Sanjay Kumar Jain. 

He has been recently appointed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Railway PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC). The company has a market cap of Rs 75256 crore as of February 16. Jain is an IRTS officer of the 1990 batch. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA). Jain has been in leadership roles in policy making, commercial ventures and developmental ventures of the Government of India and PSUs.

Before joining his current role, Jain was Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway. He has more than three decades of experience in handling important portfolios in the Ministry of Railways, PSUs and Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India.

READ | Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

IRTS is one of the Group 'A' services options, available for candidates who cracked UPSC Civil Services Exam. Personnel from this cadre primarily manage the transportation department of the Indian railways. Meanwhile, the UPSC has begun registrations for CSE Prelims 2024. UPSC aspirants can apply for the examinations before March 5, 2024, at 6 pm. Check the official notification on upsconline.nic.in.

