Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

She has been on a mission to un-junk India's snacking options.

Starting our own business is surely a challenging task. Many try to build their business, but not all are successful. However, there are several examples of people who have built successful companies even after quitting their well-paid jobs. One such person is Ahana Gautam. She decided to start her business at the age of 30. She quit her job and built Open Secret, a startup on healthy snacks. The company has reportedly recorded a turnover of Rs 100 crore.

Ahana left her well-paying job and decided to take that one-way flight from the US to India. Ahana said that her mother gave her the initial seed capital to start the company. Ahana started Open Secret in 2019. She holds a Chemical Engineering degree from IIT Bombay. Ahana also did her MBA from Harvard Business School from 2014-2016. She is also an Independent Board Director on Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Ahana belongs to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Now, running a company which provides healthy snacks, Ahana used to be overweight. She realised the importance of healthy eating after a visit to a Whole Foods store in the US.

Before starting her startup, she worked at General Mills in various roles. She also worked with Procter and Gamble (P&G) for 4 years. She has been on a mission to un-junk India's snacking options which are loaded with refined sugar, maida, artificial colours and flavours. Enter our trademark Nutty Cookies.

READ | Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...