Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

She has been on a mission to un-junk India's snacking options.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

Starting our own business is surely a challenging task. Many try to build their business, but not all are successful. However, there are several examples of people who have built successful companies even after quitting their well-paid jobs. One such person is Ahana Gautam. She decided to start her business at the age of 30. She quit her job and built Open Secret, a startup on healthy snacks. The company has reportedly recorded a turnover of Rs 100 crore.

Ahana left her well-paying job and decided to take that one-way flight from the US to India. Ahana said that her mother gave her the initial seed capital to start the company. Ahana started Open Secret in 2019. She holds a Chemical Engineering degree from IIT Bombay. Ahana also did her MBA from Harvard Business School from 2014-2016. She is also an Independent Board Director on Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Ahana belongs to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Now, running a company which provides healthy snacks, Ahana used to be overweight. She realised the importance of healthy eating after a visit to a Whole Foods store in the US. 

Before starting her startup, she worked at General Mills in various roles. She also worked with Procter and Gamble (P&G) for 4 years. She has been on a mission to un-junk India's snacking options which are loaded with refined sugar, maida, artificial colours and flavours. Enter our trademark Nutty Cookies.

READ | Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

