Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Ashish holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University and has been leading the company since April 2022.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

Many Indian billionaires have built their business empires from scratch. They continue to expand the business with the help of their family. They have handed over the rein to their children, who are now leading their companies. One such person is Ashish Bharat Ram, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of SRF Ltd. The company's business includes specialty chemicals and packaging film. Ashish is the son of Arun Bharat Ram, an Indian billionaire, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 26,570 crore, as per Forbes.

Ashish took over as the MD of SRF in January 2007. He was appointed to his current role on April 1, 2022. The company has a market cap of Rs 69,958 crore as of February 14. Under his leadership, SRF has grown into a major global conglomerate with operations in four countries across India, Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary. Ashish holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University. He also has an MBA from The Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University (New York). Before joining SRF Ltd. in 1994, Ashish had successful stints at DCM Toyota Ltd., SRF Finance Ltd., and SRF Overseas Ltd. He handed a variety of functions that included Sales, Strategy, Marketing, and TQM, among others.

Ashish has been studying the dynamics of family businesses for a while now. Currently, Ashish serves as the Regional Chair for South Asia for the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). He is a member of the Northern Region Executive Committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Today, the company's businesses cover a diverse portfolio of fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated and laminated fabrics and command a market leadership position in India and overseas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

