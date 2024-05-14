PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

PBKS vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 65 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

In the next IPL 2024 match on May 15th at 7:30 PM IST, Rajasthan Royals will face off against Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals are currently in second place on the points table, while Punjab Kings are at the bottom.

Rajasthan Royals have won eight out of twelve matches they've played this season, while Punjab Kings have secured victories in four out of twelve matches.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 65

Date & Time: May 15, 07:30 PM

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Jos Butler, Sanju Samson(c)

Batters – Rilee Rossouw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh

All-rounders – Sam Curran (vc), Riyan Parag

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RR My Dream11 team

