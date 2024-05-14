Twitter
Bishnoi community 'ready to forgive' Salman Khan in blackbuck poaching case but on one condition: 'If he comes...'

Salman Khan's ex girlfriend Somy Ali had appealed to the Bishnoi community to apologise the actor in the blackbuck poaching case.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In 1998, Salman Khan was accused of hunting down a blackbuck near Jodhpur while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain, following which members of the Bishnoi community had filed an FIR against the actor. The superstar got a five-year jail term in 2018, but was also granted bail immediately.

After two gunmen attacked Khan's home in April, a few members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang members were arrested. Salman's ex girlfriend Somy Ali apologised to the Bishnoi community on the actor's behalf. Reacting to Ali's statement, the president of the All India Bishnoi Society, Devendra Budiya has stated that the community is ready to forgive the superstar on this one condition.

As per a report by Live Hindustan, Devendra Budiya said in a statement in Hindi, "If Salman himself apologises, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology as the mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but by Salman. No one else can apologise on his behalf. If he himself comes to the temple and seeks forgiveness, our samaj (community) could think about forgiving him because one of our 29 rules is forgiveness. Salman should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake and will work to protect wildlife and the environment, then we can consider a decision to forgive him."

Talking to Hindustan Times, Somy Ali had said, "I don't support hunting as a sport but this event took place so many years ago. Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf (Salman) if he has made a mistake and please forgive him. Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones."

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

