Meet man who leads Rs 237000 crore company, earned over Rs 18 crore salary in...

He has over 30 years of experience in the FMCG industry and has held senior management and top leadership roles in leading global companies.

Several Indians are leading top global companies in India. One such person is Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India. The company, which has a market cap of Rs 237000 crore as of February 13, manufactures food, beverages, chocolate, and confectioneries. The firm's famous brands are Maggie and Kitkat Chocolate.

Narayanan joined Nestle in 1999 as Executive Vice President for Sales in India. He spearheaded major structural and strategic changes in sales and customer Management and set up the chilled dairy business. Later, he worked in other positions in the company abroad including Singapore and Egypt. Narayanan has over 30 years of experience in the FMCG industry and has held senior management and top leadership roles in leading global companies.

He holds a Master’s in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics. Narayanan also holds a Diploma from the IMD Program for Executive Development. He participated in the Nestle Leadership Program of the London Business School. He was chairman and CEO of Nestle Philippines before joining Nestle India as Managing Director. In 2021, the pay package of Narayanan was Rs 18.8 crore.

Narayanan began his career as a management trainee with Hindustan Unilever. He held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and general management in the Rs 562000 crore market cap group. He has also worked with Colgate Palmolive in India.

Nestle, which has recorded over Rs 19,000 crore sales in 2023, get around 20 per cent contribution from the rural market. According to Narayanan, Nestle still has a long runway for growth in both urban and rural markets.

READ | Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is...