Meet man who leads Rs 237000 crore company, earned over Rs 18 crore salary in...

Twitter
Headlines

Meet 'hottest truck driver' in the world, she earns whopping Rs 1 crore per month, she is from...

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy rumours and reports of her exit from Netflix show

India as world's largest book market gains global attention at New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

'Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hrs, 30% less fare on...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals new plan

IPL 2024: Squads, venues, timings, live streaming and all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet 'hottest truck driver' in the world, she earns whopping Rs 1 crore per month, she is from...

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy rumours and reports of her exit from Netflix show

India as world's largest book market gains global attention at New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

Foods good for different body parts

9 Akshay Kumar films that are remakes of south Indian movies

Batters with most sixes in Test in last 10 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy rumours and reports of her exit from Netflix show

Meet actress who faced casting couch at 16, worked in B-grade films, she was once highest-paid star, net worth is..

This actress made debut with superstar, gave many flop films, quit acting, now runs Rs 600 crore business, husband is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who leads Rs 237000 crore company, earned over Rs 18 crore salary in...

He has over 30 years of experience in the FMCG industry and has held senior management and top leadership roles in leading global companies.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several Indians are leading top global companies in India. One such person is Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India. The company, which has a market cap of Rs 237000 crore as of February 13, manufactures food, beverages, chocolate, and confectioneries. The firm's famous brands are Maggie and Kitkat Chocolate.

Narayanan joined Nestle in 1999 as Executive Vice President for Sales in India. He spearheaded major structural and strategic changes in sales and customer Management and set up the chilled dairy business. Later, he worked in other positions in the company abroad including Singapore and Egypt. Narayanan has over 30 years of experience in the FMCG industry and has held senior management and top leadership roles in leading global companies.

He holds a Master’s in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics. Narayanan also holds a Diploma from the IMD Program for Executive Development. He participated in the Nestle Leadership Program of the London Business School. He was chairman and CEO of Nestle Philippines before joining Nestle India as Managing Director. In 2021, the pay package of Narayanan was Rs 18.8 crore.

 Narayanan began his career as a management trainee with Hindustan Unilever. He held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and general management in the Rs 562000 crore market cap group. He has also worked with Colgate Palmolive in India. 

Nestle, which has recorded over Rs 19,000 crore sales in 2023, get around 20 per cent contribution from the rural market. According to Narayanan, Nestle still has a long runway for growth in both urban and rural markets.

READ | Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Garena Free Fire Max February 12 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem diamond, room cards

'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi's mega event in UAE ahead of inauguration of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, check full schedule

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE