Business

Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is...

He has more than 40 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and resides in London.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Many Indians have successfully established their business empires abroad including US, UK and Australia. Some of them have spent the majority of their professional life in outside India. One such person is Sri Prakash Lohia, founder and chairman of Indorama Corporation, a diversified petrochemical and textile company in Indonesia. He has more than 40 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 68880 crore as of February 12. He is an Indian-born Indonesian billionaire businessman who resides in London.

Lohia made much of his fortune producing fertilizers and polymers. Lohia is one of the world's largest collectors of old books and lithographs. He owns the world's second-largest collection of coloured lithographs. Lohia is the brother-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal, a steel billionaire based in London with a real-time net worth of Rs 143610 crore. Lohia has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University. Lohia sits on the boards of various companies of the group. His son Amit is vice chairman of the company. 

In the 1970s he and his father moved from India to Indonesia, where they co-founded Indorama Corporation as a maker of spun yarn. It is now a materials powerhouse, making industrial products including fertilizers, polyolefins, textile raw materials and medical gloves. In 1991, the company diversified into the production of polyester fibres from petchem derivatives, and subsequently into the production of PET resins.

