Business

Meet man, Delhi University alumnus, who leads Rs 28526 crore company, he is...

He holds over 22 years of brand management expertise across 20 countries including the US and Australia.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Nissan Joseph is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metro Brands Limited, a homegrown footwear retailer. The company is owned by Indian billionaire Rafique A Malik and has a market cap of around Rs 28526 crore as of February 7. Joseph has been leading the firm as CEO since July 2021. He holds over 22 years of brand management expertise across 20 countries including the US, Australia, South Korea and India. He has previously worked with Map Active Philippines as CEO. Joseph has also led various retail brands across the globe including Foot Action, Payless Shoes, Crocs, and Planet Sports.

He holds an MBA from Western Sydney University, Australia. He is also an alumnus of Delhi University where he did graduation in Economics. Joseph is an energetic and passionate leader. He has also played a key role in launching, managing, and growing global brands.

Metro has 826 stores in over 192 cities as of September 30, 2023, with brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway and Crocs under its banner. The company opened its first store in Mumbai in 1955 and has since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs. The share of the footwear company was Rs 1,072.10 on NSE on Wednesday.

READ | Meet man who studied in London, built company in India, son of billionaire with Rs 74730 crore net worth

