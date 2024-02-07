Meet man who studied in London, built company in India, son of billionaire with Rs 74730 crore net worth

Many Indian entrepreneurs go abroad for higher education after completing their schooling in India. They also gain some experience there and return to India. At home, they launch their own companies to build their business empire. One such person is Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder and CEO of Hike. He is an internet entrepreneur primarily known for Hike Messenger and the Rush Gaming Universe (RGU), a mobile gaming application. The 36-year-old is the son of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal who owns Bharti Airtel. Sunil Mittal has a real-time net worth of Rs 74730 crore (USD 9 billion), as per Forbes.

Kavin was in Delhi, India but moved to England to pursue graduation in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from the University of York. He also completed his Master's in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Management from the Imperial College London. Kavin also interned at McLaren Racing, Google and Goldman Sachs during his post-graduation. At McLaren Racing, he helped the Formula1 team embed a technology that would show the track flags on steering wheels.

He then moved back to India in 2011 and founded Hike in 2012. For the next six years, he worked on the messaging app. It reached unicorn status in just four years. However, in 2019, Hike decided to shut down the app, citing the market dynamic. Before Hike, he built two successful startups -- AppSpark and MoviesNow.

