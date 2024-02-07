Meet man who studied in London, built company in India, son of billionaire with Rs 74730 crore net worth

Twitter
Headlines

ED raids multiple locations linked to ex-Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Beta ruk police aayegi...': Karan Wahi accuses biker of abusing and harassing him on Mumbai streets, shares video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

9 Bollywood actresses who opened up about casting couch

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

Meet actress who worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman Khan film at 16, one film made her superstar, she is..

Meet actor who made debut as child artist, was set to be superstar, got 40 film offers at once, one mistake ended career

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who studied in London, built company in India, son of billionaire with Rs 74730 crore net worth

He also interned at McLaren Racing, Google and Goldman Sachs during his post-graduation.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indian entrepreneurs go abroad for higher education after completing their schooling in India. They also gain some experience there and return to India. At home, they launch their own companies to build their business empire. One such person is Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder and CEO of Hike. He is an internet entrepreneur primarily known for Hike Messenger and the Rush Gaming Universe (RGU), a mobile gaming application. The 36-year-old is the son of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal who owns Bharti Airtel. Sunil Mittal has a real-time net worth of Rs 74730 crore (USD 9 billion), as per Forbes.  

Kavin was in Delhi, India but moved to England to pursue graduation in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from the University of York. He also completed his Master's in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Management from the Imperial College London. Kavin also interned at McLaren Racing, Google and Goldman Sachs during his post-graduation. At McLaren Racing, he helped the Formula1 team embed a technology that would show the track flags on steering wheels.

He then moved back to India in 2011 and founded Hike in 2012. For the next six years, he worked on the messaging app. It reached unicorn status in just four years. However, in 2019, Hike decided to shut down the app, citing the market dynamic. Before Hike, he built two successful startups -- AppSpark and MoviesNow.

READ | Meet man who has earned Rs 2 lakh crore in few days, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

IND vs ENG: England team to leave India after loss in 2nd Test, reason is...

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart’s rival gets Rs 207566750 push, plans to add…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE