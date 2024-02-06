Meet man who has earned Rs 2 lakh crore in few days, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

The 39-year-old is a college dropout from Harvard University.

Billionaires in the world have been expanding their businesses. They earn billions of dollars every single day. One such person who has earned over Rs 2 lakh crore (USD 28 billion) in a few days is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The 39-year-old is now wealthier than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Zuckerberg saw a rise in his wealth after Meta released fourth-quarter earnings. Following this, the company saw a 22 per cent surge in stock. According to Forbes, Zuckerberg has a real-time net worth of USD 161.8 billion (Rs 1343380 crore). He is in the 4th spot in the list of world's real-time billionaires list. In comparison, Bill Gates is in the 7th position with USD 123.1 billion.

Zuckerberg will also receive roughly USD 174 million in cash when the company pays its first dividend in March. He now owns about 13 per cent of the company's stock. The company is currently worth USD 1.18 trillion as of February 6. Zuckerberg will earn more than USD 690 million annually if Meta maintains its 50 cent quarterly dividend.

In January 2019, Zuckerberg purchased USD 59 million worth of waterfront property on Lake Tahoe in California. He started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19. The platform was initially started for students to match names with photos of classmates.

