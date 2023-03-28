Meet Nilanjan Roy, DU alumni in-charge of Rs 660,000 crore Infosys' finances, his salary is...

Meet Nilanjan Roy, DU alumni in-charge of Rs 660,000 crore Infosys' finances | Photo: Infosys.com

A Chartered Accountant and a commerce graduate, Nilanjan Roy is the Chief Financial Officer of India’s 4th largest company Infosys. Having joined the IT giant founded by the likes of NR Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani in 2019, Roy was among the top executives steering the company through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roy is a veteran financial expert who is among the four people who form Infosys’ leadership team alongside Parekh, Presidents Ravi Kumar S and Mohit Joshi. The IT giant had a market value of Rs 660,879 crore in February 2023, as per a Business Insider report. The market cap of Infosys stands at Rs 5.7 lakh crore as of March 2023.

Nilanjan Roy has “extensive and rich global experience,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had said when he joined the team. Roy was a top telecom executive prior to joining Infosys, serving as the Global Chief Financial Officer of Bharti Airtel.

At the telecom operator, he looked after the financial operations for India as well as Africa for 13 years, holding top posts. Before Airtel, he was on the rolls of FMCG giant Unilever for a period of 15 years, working in US and Europe apart from India.

His “rich global experience” includes shareholder value creation, ESG and corporate governance, business partnering, mergers and acquisitions, treasury and funding, investor relations, cost management, taxation, financial accounting and reporting”, as per Infosys website.

Nilanjan Roy’s annual remuneration increased by 37 percent in fiscal 2022 as compared to fiscal 2021. Earlier, his remuneration had risen by 13 percent for FY21. His total compensation in 2022 was $1,108,194 (around Rs 9 crore), as per the compensation analytics firm Economic Research Institute.