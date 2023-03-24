Meet Nandita Sinha, IITian, Myntra CEO who drove the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Nandita Sinha did B-Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU. (File)

Myntra is one of the leading fashion marketplaces in the country. The Wal-Mart-owned e-commerce website has at its helm a super woman who rose through ranks with sheer hard work and is now the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Nandita Sinha, the CEO of Myntra, is a force to reckon with. Here's her story.

Nandita Sinha became the Chief Executive Officer of Myntra on January 1, 2022.

She has an experience of over 16 years in the e-commerce and FMCG sectors. Her illustrious career began at Hindustan Unilever Limited. She also worked for Britannia. She remained with HUL for five years, starting as a summer trainee and leaving as customer manager in 2009. At Britannia, she worked as a Product Manager and was responsible for media planning and communication. She later co-founded MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce start-up.

She joined Flipkart in 2013. This company acquired Myntra. Flipkart was acquired by Walmart. Nandita Sinha remained with Flipkart for over 8 years. Here, as per her LinkedIn profile, she led the customer acquisition and growth function, helped build the Flipkart brand, drove The Big Billion Days sale.

"Driving the largest Shopping Festival in the country: The Big Billion Days for Flipkart, a gateway for e-commerce for sellers, brands and consumers. Driving Customer Growth and Retention through On Platform Growth levers (merchandising, recommendations, incentives, Gamification) and Off Platform Media (Digital, Performance, Partnerships and TV)," her profile reads.

Before being elevated to the top job, she was the Vice-President of customer growth, media and engagement.

Sinha did B-Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU. She did her MBA in marketing and strategy from the prestigious Faculty of Management Studies (FMS).

Her hometown is Lucknow. She is an avid reader. Not much is known about her personal life.