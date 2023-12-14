Meet man who was owner of half the gold in world, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Mansa Musa's total wealth was around USD 400 billion i.e. Rs 33,00,000 crore. However, many historians claim that Mansa Musa had even more wealth than USD 400 billion.

Billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others keep on grabbing headlines regularly for their business deals and luxurious lifestyle. Before the world started adopting democracy, kings and emperors used to rule the world and there were many kings who used to own massive wealth and rule over a large swath of land. In this article, we will talk about a king named Mansa Musa, who according to historians was world’s richest king ever. It is said that Mansa Musa used to own more than half the gold in the world.

Mansa Musa was the king of Mali, which is now one of the poorest countries in the world. Mansa Musa ruled Mali from 1312 to 1337. According to historians, traders from differnt parts of the world used to visit Mali o buy gold. Mansa Musa had built palaces to keep his vast possession of gold. Some historians say that Mansa Musa also used to keep a large amount of his gold in his palace.

Mansa Musa's total wealth was around USD 400 billion i.e. Rs 33,00,000 crore. However, many historians claim that Mansa Musa had even more wealth than USD 400 billion. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is USD 95.6 billion, while the net worth of Gautam Adani is USD 73 billion.

In 1324, Mansa Musa left Mali for Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage and according to records, Mansa Musa’s caravan was the biggest ever to enter Africa’s Sahara desert for a journey. Mansa Musa reportedly took hundred camels, massive amounts of gold, 12,000 servants and 8,000 followers with him on his way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.