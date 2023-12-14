Meet man who was owner of half the gold in world, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Headlines

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 50 lakh base price

Meet man who ran away from home at 12, began career as a tailor, built company worth Rs 16,202 crore

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

10 Bollywood actresses who owned OTT in 2023

Fitness secrets of Triptii Dimri for toned body

Whole fruits vs Juice: which is healthier for you?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

'I Wanna See You Dance': Ananya, Siddhant's dance number from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has fans calling it ‘80s ka disco song’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was owner of half the gold in world, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Mansa Musa's total wealth was around USD 400 billion i.e. Rs 33,00,000 crore. However, many historians claim that Mansa Musa had even more wealth than USD 400 billion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others keep on grabbing headlines regularly for their business deals and luxurious lifestyle. Before the world started adopting democracy, kings and emperors used to rule the world and there were many kings who used to own massive wealth and rule over a large swath of land. In this article, we will talk about a king named Mansa Musa, who according to historians was world’s richest king ever. It is said that Mansa Musa used to own more than half the gold in the world.

Mansa Musa was the king of Mali, which is now one of the poorest countries in the world. Mansa Musa ruled Mali from 1312 to 1337. According to historians, traders from differnt parts of the world used to visit Mali o buy gold. Mansa Musa had built palaces to keep his vast possession of gold. Some historians say that Mansa Musa also used to keep a large amount of his gold in his palace.

Mansa Musa's total wealth was around USD 400 billion i.e. Rs 33,00,000 crore. However, many historians claim that Mansa Musa had even more wealth than USD 400 billion. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is USD 95.6 billion, while the net worth of Gautam Adani is USD 73 billion.

In 1324, Mansa Musa left Mali for Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage and according to records, Mansa Musa’s caravan was the biggest ever to enter Africa’s Sahara desert for a journey. Mansa Musa reportedly took hundred camels, massive amounts of gold, 12,000 servants and 8,000 followers with him on his way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This five-film-old actress just beat Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Vijay to become India's most popular actor

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

India at UNGA votes in favour of resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Weather update: Dense fog predicted in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP, rains in southern states; check latest IMD forecast

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-starrer beats Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, collects Rs 58 crore in 11 days

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE