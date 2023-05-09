Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...

Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft

Deepthi Narkuti, a Hyderabad-based girl created history in 2021 after she was offered a job by Microsoft with salary package of Rs 2 crore. Deepthi Narkuti was hired as a Software Development Engineer at Grade-2 for Microsoft's Seattle office.

Deepthi Narkuti studied MS at the University of Florida. According to reports, Deepthi Narkuti also received offers from Goldman Sachs and Amazon. Besides Narkuti, 300 candidates were offered job by Microsoft, but Deepthi Narkuti was offered the highest package by US-based tech giant.

Before going to University of Florida to complete her MS, Deepthi Narkuti worked as a software engineer at JP Morgan.

In her about section on Linkedin, Narkuti said that she loves coding and "strongly believes that technology can greatly help in solving day to day problems." "It thereby creates a significant impact in transforming the lives of the people," she also wrote.

Deepthi Narkuti completed B Tech from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad. Her father works in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate as a forensic expert.

Deepthi Narkuti also worked as a student associate with Microsoft from June 2014 to June 2015.