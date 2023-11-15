Meet daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm, she is…

Manoj Modi’s daughter Bhakti Modi is now a key executive in Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and she has helped the company touch a valuation of Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and his Rs 15.87 trillion company Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in the country. For his success, Mukesh Ambani credits many key figures including his wife Nita Ambani, friend Anand Jain, daughter Isha Ambani and others. One such man who has helped Mukesh Ambani take some crucial decisions is his trustworthy aid Manoj Modi. Modi is one of the closest aides of Mukesh Ambani and his family. He is often referred as the right-hand of Mukesh Ambani as he takes several key decisions for Reliance Industries and its subsidiaries. It turns out the trust between Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi has been carried on to the next generation. Manoj Modi’s daughter Bhakti Modi is now a key executive in Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and she has helped the company touch a valuation of Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

Bhakti Modi is an important part of the leadership team that is taking Reliance Retail to new heights. According to the Economic Times, Modi recently was bestowed with more responsibilities in the beauty businesses of Reliance Retail. She was announced as the director at Reliance Brands last year. For those who are unaware, Reliance Brands partners and brings global luxury brands to India. Balenciaga, Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors and others are present in India as Reliance Retail’s partner brand.

Bhakti Modi is also co-founder of beauty products platform Tira and she takes care of strategy and execution of the brand. Tira is also overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. With her hard work, knowledge, skills and determination, Bhakti has made it to the top executives of Reliance. She started as a management trainee at Reliance Brands and has held various positions over the years.