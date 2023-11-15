Meet daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm, she is…

Headlines

US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7 haunted railway stations in India

6 health benefits of palm juice

Salman Khan's highest opening day collections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

Zoya Akhtar slammed for saying media is responsible for nepotism, netizens say 'she is gaslighting the audience'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm, she is…

Manoj Modi’s daughter Bhakti Modi is now a key executive in Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and she has helped the company touch a valuation of Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and his Rs 15.87 trillion company Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in the country. For his success, Mukesh Ambani credits many key figures including his wife Nita Ambani, friend Anand Jain, daughter Isha Ambani and others. One such man who has helped Mukesh Ambani take some crucial decisions is his trustworthy aid Manoj Modi. Modi is one of the closest aides of Mukesh Ambani and his family. He is often referred as the right-hand of Mukesh Ambani as he takes several key decisions for Reliance Industries and its subsidiaries. It turns out the trust between Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi has been carried on to the next generation. Manoj Modi’s daughter Bhakti Modi is now a key executive in Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and she has helped the company touch a valuation of Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

Bhakti Modi is an important part of the leadership team that is taking Reliance Retail to new heights. According to the Economic Times, Modi recently was bestowed with more responsibilities in the beauty businesses of Reliance Retail. She was announced as the director at Reliance Brands last year. For those who are unaware, Reliance Brands partners and brings global luxury brands to India. Balenciaga, Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors and others are present in India as Reliance Retail’s partner brand.

Bhakti Modi is also co-founder of beauty products platform Tira and she takes care of strategy and execution of the brand. Tira is also overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. With her hard work, knowledge, skills and determination, Bhakti has made it to the top executives of Reliance. She started as a management trainee at Reliance Brands and has held various positions over the years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate who has assets worth Rs 600 crore

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE