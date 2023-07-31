Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

The Chauhan family owns one of the biggest food processing companies in India, retaining the crown owning world’s best-selling biscuit brand – Parle G.

Parle G is a household name in every family of India, be it rich or poor. Termed as the world’s best-selling biscuit brand, Parle G is the brainchild of the billionaire Chauhan family, which is responsible for founding and running Parle Products ever since its inception nearly 100 years ago.

Parle G was the brainchild of Mohanlal Chauhan, a local of Gujarat who wanted to make his name as an Indian businessman in the 1920s, when India was still under British rule. During the Swadeshi Movement, Mohanlal decided to move to Mumbai and go into the business of snack foods.

Mohanlal Chauhan decided to start selling snacks but was losing out on profits due to British snack companies. With the help of the Parsi community, Mohanlal started selling baked buns, bread, rusk, nankhatai, and other baked goods.

The Parle G founder had five sons - Maneklal, Pitambar, Narottam, Kantilal, and Jayantilal – all of whom worked together in their father’s shop. Soon, Mohanlal Chauhan decided to bring German technology to India by importing machines, using Rs 60,000 of his savings.

In Independent India, Mohanlal’s Parle G started to thrive as it became the cheaper, Indian-made alternative to British snacks. Soon, Parle Products gave competition to Coca-Cola by launching its own soft drinks like Thums Up, Gold Spot, Limca, and Frooti, all of which became household names.

Due to the cheap price and unchanging taste of the Parle G biscuits, a Neilson reports in 2011 termed it as the best-selling biscuit across the world. Now, Parle Products and Parle G are handled by Vijay Chauhan and his family, who are the grandsons and relatives of founder Mohanlal Chauhan.

The revenue of Parle Products is now close to touching the USD 2 billion mark, with the current revenue standing at Rs 16,202 crore. The net worth of Vijay Chauhan and his family is currently USD 5.5 billion, which comes out to Rs 45,238 crore.

