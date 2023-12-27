Meet man who left high-paying job in America, came back to India, built company worth…

This is the story of Albinder Dhindsa, an IIT Delhi graduate, who left a well paying job in America to start a company that would revolutionise India's online home delivery landscape.

Dhindsa is the mind behind the online company Grofers. His journey from a high-paying American position to the helm of a Rs 2,400 crore firm is a testament to the power of risk-taking.

Albinder's professional journey began in 2005 when he started working as a transportation analyst at URS Corporation in America. However, after some time he left his job and decided to pursue MBA.

He then returned to India and started working for Zomato. Soon, he realised the massive potential in the delivery industry and started to gain information about the business.

During this journey, he met one of his friends, Saurabh Kumar, with whom he shared the gathered information and started a startup.

The startup was initially named 'One Number,' which later evolved into the widely recognised Grofers. The company filled a critical void in the market, offering a diverse range of products, including bakery items, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, and baby care products, delivered right at customers' doorsteps.

Grofers quickly gained traction, becoming a go-to platform for over 20 thousand daily customers in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

The credit for the success of the startup goes to its ability to deliver online orders on time through a website and a mobile app.

Albinder's entrepreneurial ability and strategic vision led to the rebranding of Grofers as Blinkit, which enhanced its status as a prominent player in the online grocery delivery sector.

His professional journey is an inspirational tale, which showcases that sometimes it is worth the risk to leave a high-paying job, and pursue your passion, and make your own special journey in life.