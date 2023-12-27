Meet man who left high-paying job in America, came back to India, built company worth…

Headlines

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

Chennai: One dead, several injured after Indian Oil plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

8 winter foods for bone strength

Players who won IPL title with both SRH and MI

Turmeric or Haldi-based dishes to boost immunity in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Why 27 Indians stayed back in France when grounded plane with over 300 passengers returned?

Israel Hamas war: Shocking! more than 100 Palestinians killed overnight during Israeli air strikes

Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, Police find letter addressed to envoy | DNA India News

Watch: Jackie Shroff feeds Never Have I Ever's Devi his iconic anda kadi patta, hilarious crossover has fans in splits

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities begins with traditional ceremony; Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar attend

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who left high-paying job in America, came back to India, built company worth…

This is the story of Albinder Dhindsa, an IIT Delhi graduate, who left a well paying job in America to start a company that would revolutionise India's online home delivery landscape.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: Twitter/@albinder
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people around the world dream of getting a job that would one day make them financially stable and help in overall growth. One such story is of Albinder Dhindsa, an IIT Delhi graduate, who left a well paying job in America to start a company that would revolutionise India's online home delivery landscape. 

Dhindsa is the mind behind the online company Grofers. His journey from a high-paying American position to the helm of a Rs 2,400 crore firm is a testament to the power of risk-taking.

Albinder's professional journey began in 2005 when he started working as a transportation analyst at URS Corporation in America. However, after some time he left his job and decided to pursue MBA.

He then returned to India and started working for Zomato. Soon, he realised the massive potential in the delivery industry and started to gain information about the business.

During this journey, he met one of his friends, Saurabh Kumar, with whom he shared the gathered information and started a startup.

The startup was initially named 'One Number,' which later evolved into the widely recognised Grofers. The company filled a critical void in the market, offering a diverse range of products, including bakery items, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, and baby care products, delivered right at customers' doorsteps.

Grofers quickly gained traction, becoming a go-to platform for over 20 thousand daily customers in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. 

The credit for the success of the startup goes to its ability to deliver online orders on time through a website and a mobile app.

Albinder's entrepreneurial ability and strategic vision led to the rebranding of Grofers as Blinkit, which enhanced its status as a prominent player in the online grocery delivery sector. 

His professional journey is an inspirational tale, which showcases that sometimes it is worth the risk to leave a high-paying job, and pursue your passion, and make your own special journey in life.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Meet actor who suffered from brain tumour in childhood, quit school, fought poverty, know his Rajinikanth connection

Meet man who moved to India to build Rs 41952 crore garment company, his family's net worth is...

Meet IAS officer of 27 years who became an actor, later joined politics, first Indian to clear...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE