How much is MS Dhoni worth, what does he do with his money?

We are not just talking about MS Dhoni, one of India’s most successful cricket captains, but also about MS Dhoni, the brand and the businessman. One of the most famous and richest sports stars of India, what MSD does is always in the news. One of the most valuable cricketers, he has often featured in the list of the richest sportspersons in the world.

The face of many brands, Dhoni’s love for bikes and cars is well-known. He also owns luxurious properties worth crores and has invested in several businesses. Here’s a lowdown of Captain Cool’s money and what he does he do with it.

Dhoni’s money

The net worth of Dhoni is reportedly between Rs 800-860 crore. His net worth stood at Rs 819 crore, as per a 2021 report from WION. In IPL 2022, Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 12 crore, having earned Rs 164 from IPL over 15 seasons prior to this year. A significant sum in Dhoni’s bank balance also arrives from his valuable endorsements. His net worth is also helped by the companies in which he has invested.

As per Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021 released by Duff & Phelps, Dhoni’s brand value was around $61.2 million or around Rs 475 crore. He reportedly charges between Rs 3.5 to Rs 6 crore annually for his endorsement. In 2021, his annual earnings were reported to be around $10 million or around Rs 74 crore, coming from his IPL pay and brand endorsements.

What does he do with his money?

Dhoni has some classy choices but is also an investor having put his money in at least 7 companies. Among these, the latest investment was made this week in drone company Garuda Aerospace.

Other companies in which MSD has put his money include Khatabook in 2020, food and beverage firm 7InkBrews, pre-owned cars platform Cars24, home interior firm HomeLane, Ranchi hotel by the name of Hotel Mahi Residency and SportsFit chain of 200 gyms, as per a Mint report.

Among his properties, Dhoni owns a luxurious multi-crore residence in Ranchi where he resides with his family. Dhoni’s farmhouse in the city is also known to welcome visitors on occasion to purchase fresh produce that is grown out there.

Dhoni also has a big stable of high-end cars and motorcycles.

