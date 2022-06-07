IND vs SA: KL Rahul to become 5th youngest captain to lead India in all formats, here are others

Let's have a look at the Indian captains and their ages who have led in all formats.
India has begun their preparations for the T20I series against South Africa which will be beginning on June 9. The team will be without players like regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, but still the side looks solid.
In the absence of the regular all-format captain, KL Rahul will be leading the side. This will see him become the fifth-youngest captain to lead the Men in Blue in all formats.
So let's have a look at the Indian captains and their age who have led in all formats.
1. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni was 26 years 279 days when took the helm of the Indian team for all formats. He was captain of the Indian national cricket team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014.
2. Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag was 28 years and 42 days old when during the absence of the main captain of India, took over the role.
In 2005, he had captained the Indians to victory whilst Rahul Dravid was ill. He even has the highest score by a captain in the ODI innings (219).
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli had taken over after MS Dhoni gave up his captaincy. He was 28 years and 82 days old when he got the captaincy. He recently gave up being the Test and T20I captain and was removed as the ODI skipper.
4. Ajinkya Rahane
Long format specialist Ajinkya Rahane also for a brief moment had captained India in all three formats. He was 28 years and 292 days when he took over the captaincy in all formats.
Under him, India had won the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia Down Under. This is still one of the most epic comebacks in modern cricket.
5. KL Rahul
KL Rahul will become the fifth-youngest captain to lead India in all three formats. He is 30 years and 53 days and will be seeing leading the side against the Proteas on June 9.
6. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, who is currently the regular captain of India was 34 years and 308 days old when he was handed the captaincy. While he is being rested for this series, he will be seen in action against England.