Meet engineer who left high-paying job, built Rs 300 crore company from home with meagre investment, her business is…

n 2014, she started a company called Aks, with an investment of just Rs 3.5 lakh. The company's aspiration was to cater to women between the ages of 18 and 35, providing modern ethnic wear at affordable prices.

Some people change their career paths in between and this risk ends up in staggering success. One such inspirational story is of Nidhi Yadav.

Nidhi, who worked at Deloitte, aspired to enter the fashion space. To gain expertise in this area, she also studied a one-year course at the Polimoda Fashion School, in Florence. She secured a job in Italy but she returned to India to be with her family.

In 2014, she started a company called Aks, with an investment of just Rs 3.5 lakh. The company's aspiration was to cater to women between the ages of 18 and 35, providing modern ethnic wear at affordable prices.

The company achieved a massive feat five years later, generating a whopping revenue of over Rs 100 crore in the financial year of 2019-2020.

Then in 2014, the company's revenue rose to Rs 1.60 crore. It became an Rs 8.50 crore revenue company the next year. In 2018, the company's revenue was Rs 48 crore.

By 2021, Aks earned more than Rs 200 crore in revenue.

In the interview, Nidhi asserted that the company is aspiring to earn Rs 500 crore revenue in 2023-2024.