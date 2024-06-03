Media-Meet Press Conference with Dr. Subhash Chandra

Dr. Chandra's recent viral video message on 'Freedom of Press,' released on May 3, 2024, shows the importance of an independent media in maintaining a democratic society.

A historic Media-Meet Press Conference featuring Dr. Subhash Chandra is being held on June 3 (Monday) at Delhi's Le Meridien Hotel.

The event will also address the recent withdrawal of Zee Media Network TV channels by the Punjab government.

Dr. Subhash Chandra, known for his visionary role in the media sector, shared his insights and experiences. Editors from various Zee Media Corporation Ltd. (ZMCL) channels, including Zee News, Zee Bharat, and regional channels like Zee Punjab & Himachal, Zee Rajasthan, and Zee 24 Ghanta, are participating in the event, providing a broad perspective on the current media landscape.