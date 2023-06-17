Details of world's largest private residence, it’s in India, but not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, is the largest private residence in India. As a matter of fact, it is the largest private residence in the world as Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace.

The Gaekwads of Baroda were once the ruler of the city and though Indian government had abolished the concept of monarchy after independence, the locals of Vadodara still hold the royal family in high esteem. The erstwhile royal family is currently headed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

According to Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace is spread over an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft. On the other hand, Buckingham Palace covers 828,821 square feet, while Mukesh Ambani’ Antilia is spread over an area of 48,780 square feet. Laxmi Vilas Palace has over 170 rooms.

The luxurious palace was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890. At that time, the cost of building this palace was around GBP 180,000. The Laxmi Vilas Palace has a golf course too.

The Darbar Hall of Laxmi Vilas Palace has a Venetian mosaic floor and right outside the Darbar is a sprawling garden with water fountains. The palace has an amazing collection of old armory and sculptures.

Laxmi Vilas Palace also houses the LVP Banquets and Conventions, Moti Bagh Palace and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum Building.

Many Bollywood films like Prem Rog, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Sardar Gabbar Singh and Grand Masti have been shot at the Laxmi Vilas Palace.

The Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum has several rare paintings of Raja Ravi Verma. The Moti Bagh Cricket Ground which is also inside the palace compound boasts of a swimming pool, club house, gymnasium and golf course, according to Housing.com.