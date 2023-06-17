Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Details of world's largest private residence, it’s in India, but not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

The luxurious palace was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890 and at that time, the cost of building this palace was around GBP 180,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Details of world's largest private residence, it’s in India, but not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia
Details of world's largest private residence, it’s in India, but not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, is the largest private residence in India. As a matter of fact, it is the largest private residence in the world as Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace.

The Gaekwads of Baroda were once the ruler of the city and though Indian government had abolished the concept of monarchy after independence, the locals of Vadodara still hold the royal family in high esteem.  The erstwhile royal family is currently headed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

According to Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace is spread over an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft. On the other hand, Buckingham Palace covers 828,821 square feet, while Mukesh Ambani’ Antilia is spread over an area of 48,780 square feet. Laxmi Vilas Palace has over 170 rooms. 

The luxurious palace was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890. At that time, the cost of building this palace was around GBP 180,000. The Laxmi Vilas Palace has a golf course too.

The Darbar Hall of Laxmi Vilas Palace has a Venetian mosaic floor and right outside the Darbar is a sprawling garden with water fountains. The palace has an amazing collection of old armory and sculptures.

Laxmi Vilas Palace also houses the LVP Banquets and Conventions, Moti Bagh Palace and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum Building.

Many Bollywood films like Prem Rog, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Sardar Gabbar Singh and Grand Masti have been shot at the Laxmi Vilas Palace.

The Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum has several rare paintings of Raja Ravi Verma. The Moti Bagh Cricket Ground which is also inside the palace compound boasts of a swimming pool, club house, gymnasium and golf course, according to Housing.com.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhones may be scratch resistant in future
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.