Headlines

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

Rajasthan: Protest erupts in Dausa after cop allegedly rapes 4-year-old girl

Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest egg boiler with best discounts

Ramiz Raja reveals shocking details about Pakistan captain Babar Azam, says 'he looked...'

Animals that can survive for months without water

India's 10 breathtaking scenic train journeys

Batters with most runs in debut ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

Before Tiger 3's release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi make special request to audience: 'We trust you...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

The lowest-rated Bollywood film of 2023 has an IMDb rating of only 2, making it one of the worst Hindi films ever.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The year 2023 has seen somewhat of a revival for the Hindi film industry. After a lull that lasted three years, this year saw Bollywood films mint money at the box office and even garner critical acclaim. But of course, this wasn’t true for films across the board. Many films faltered and some simply fell flat, both at the box office and in the critics’ eyes. It is not surprising that the worst film of the year (as per critics and IMDb ratings) is also the one which made the least amount of money.

The worst Bollywood film of 2023

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer The Lady Killer has earned the dubious distinction of being the worst Bollywood film this year. On Internet Movie Database (IMDb), it has a rather lowly rating of 2 (on a scale of 1-10). That means it’s not just the lowest-rated Hindi film of 2023 but one of the lowest-rated ever, ranking in the top 10 (or rather bottom 10) of all time. The film was also a disaster at the box office. Made in a budget of Rs 45 crore, the film saw a very curtaliled release in only a handful of theatres. That meant that it sold just over 500 tickets across India, raking in just over Rs 1 lakh at the box office, underlining its status as a monumental failure.

Why Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar did not promote The Lady Killer

What hurt The Lady Killer’s chances were that it was not promoted by its stars, reportedly because they were miffed that the film was being released incomplete. The reason for this bizarre release strategy was a contractual obligation on the part of the film’s makers. As per some media reports, the deadline for the film’s OTT release (for which the digital rights had already been sold) was December-end. This meant that the film needed to be released in theatres in early November for the stipulated 4-6-week theatrical release window. Since the digital rights revenue mattered to the producers, they decided to release the incomplete film in a handful of theatres, leading to the stars’ indifference. The director Ajay Bahl said in an interview that the film had indeed released incomplete, only to backtrack from it a couple of days later.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress’ first 8 films flopped miserably, was rejected by Doordarshan, later took higher fees than SRK and Salman

This TV actress gifted her husband private yacht worth Rs 8 crore at their wedding, in return she got...

Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

IAS Tina Dabi turns 30, photos of cosy and inclusive birthday bash go viral: See pics here

EPFO: Govt begins crediting 8.15% interest into PF accounts; here's how to check via UMANG app, SMS, online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE