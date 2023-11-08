Headlines

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

IBM to invest $500 million in AI firms via new venture fund

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

6 habits to create and sustain good relations

5 Indian billionaires who chose village life over cities

8 benefits of good posture

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

After Ajay Bahl claimed The Lady Killer was released incomplete, he issued a new statement, claiming that his statement was interpreted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After confirming The Lady Killer 'incomplete', director Ajay Bahl took a U-turn and called it a 'humourous take on baseless rumour'. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer The Lady Killer has been in the news for the wrong reasons, ever since the day of its release. The romantic crime thriller opened on a disastrous note, and it was also called out by several movie reviewers as an incomplete film released in the cinemas.

On Tuesday, Ajay dropped a comment on The Lady Killer's movie review of Jammy Pants. On his YouTube channel, Ajay confirmed that the movie was incomplete and was extremely painful to shoot. However, a day after the comment went viral, a statement from Ajay was issued by the representative of the producers (T-Series). In the new statement, Ajay rejected his own claim made on the review, and called it as a 'humourous take on baseless rumour'. 

What did Ajay Bahl say in his new statement?

“It’s a humorous take on a baseless rumour circulating about the film's completion status. I understand that humour and sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. I want to emphasize that "Ladykiller" is a complete film which has been released for audiences and I am immensely proud of this project. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this film to fruition.’’

Ajay's comment on the video has been deleted

Till yesterday, Ajay's comment in the comment section of Jaamy Pants' Tried and Refused Productions movie review was pinned. But today, the comment has been seemingly removed, and it is nowhere in the section. 

Here's the deleted comment

The Lady Killer opened on a disastrous note 

As per the media reports, The Lady Killer has become the lowest opener of Bhumi and Arjun's career. Sacnilk also reported that across India only 293 tickets were sold on the first day. On X (formerly Twitter), Sacnilk tweeted, "#TheLadyKiller Day 1: 38K [293 tickets]. When you release a half-backed movie just for the sake of release." Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is a thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film was released in cinemas with Raj Kundra's UT69 on November 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 imposed, ban on vehicles registered outside of Delhi; AQI turns ‘severe plus’

NIA raids 10 states in human trafficking cases

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big deals on smartwatches under Rs 2000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great deals on hair serums

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE