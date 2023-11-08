The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

After Ajay Bahl claimed The Lady Killer was released incomplete, he issued a new statement, claiming that his statement was interpreted.

After confirming The Lady Killer 'incomplete', director Ajay Bahl took a U-turn and called it a 'humourous take on baseless rumour'. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer The Lady Killer has been in the news for the wrong reasons, ever since the day of its release. The romantic crime thriller opened on a disastrous note, and it was also called out by several movie reviewers as an incomplete film released in the cinemas.

On Tuesday, Ajay dropped a comment on The Lady Killer's movie review of Jammy Pants. On his YouTube channel, Ajay confirmed that the movie was incomplete and was extremely painful to shoot. However, a day after the comment went viral, a statement from Ajay was issued by the representative of the producers (T-Series). In the new statement, Ajay rejected his own claim made on the review, and called it as a 'humourous take on baseless rumour'.

What did Ajay Bahl say in his new statement?

“It’s a humorous take on a baseless rumour circulating about the film's completion status. I understand that humour and sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. I want to emphasize that "Ladykiller" is a complete film which has been released for audiences and I am immensely proud of this project. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this film to fruition.’’

Ajay's comment on the video has been deleted

Till yesterday, Ajay's comment in the comment section of Jaamy Pants' Tried and Refused Productions movie review was pinned. But today, the comment has been seemingly removed, and it is nowhere in the section.

Here's the deleted comment

The Lady Killer opened on a disastrous note

As per the media reports, The Lady Killer has become the lowest opener of Bhumi and Arjun's career. Sacnilk also reported that across India only 293 tickets were sold on the first day. On X (formerly Twitter), Sacnilk tweeted, "#TheLadyKiller Day 1: 38K [293 tickets]. When you release a half-backed movie just for the sake of release." Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is a thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film was released in cinemas with Raj Kundra's UT69 on November 3.