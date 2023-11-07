'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

The director of The Lady Killer, Ajay Bahl has revealed that his latest film was released incomplete, and discussed the scenes that never made it to the screen.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's latest movie The Lady Killer has been in the news for an incomplete film released at the box office with disastrous returns. The movie has been panned for the choppy final cut, and now the director of the film has opened up about releasing the film incomplete.

Ajay Bahl, the director of The Ladykiller, commented On Tried and Refused Productions movie review video. And he revealed that the movie is incomplete, and discussed what were the portions that were never shown, "To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi’s entire romance, Bhumi’s dependence on alcohol, Ajrun’s sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair, all these psychological beats are missing."

Here's the screenshot of the comment

Ajay further added, "So yes it's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed. and one finds it hard to connect with the characters. NOW about the rumours floating out here, As director, it was extremely painful to shoot The Ladykiller but absolutely not because of the actors, Arjun and Bhumi were sheer joy to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film, The problem lied elsewhere but that is another story."

The Lady Killer box office day 1 box office collection

As per the media reports, The Lady Killer has become the lowest opener of Bhumi and Arjun's career. Sacnilk also reported that across India only 293 tickets were sold on the first day. On X (formerly Twitter), Sacnilk tweeted, "#TheLadyKiller Day 1: 38K [293 tickets]. When you release a half-backed movie just for the sake of release." Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is a thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film was released in cinemas with Raj Kundra's UT69 on November 3.