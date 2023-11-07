Headlines

World Cup 2023: After Australia beat Afghanistan, will India and Pakistan clash in semi-final? know scenarios here

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

Glenn Maxwell's magical 201 is easily the best innings in World Cup history; move over Kapil, Sachin, Stokes | Opinion

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his vehicle come in contact with electric wire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: After Australia beat Afghanistan, will India and Pakistan clash in semi-final? know scenarios here

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

10 life lessons by Swami Vivekananda for success

Most World Cup hundreds for Australia

Batters with 200+ runs in an ODI innings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

The director of The Lady Killer, Ajay Bahl has revealed that his latest film was released incomplete, and discussed the scenes that never made it to the screen.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's latest movie The Lady Killer has been in the news for an incomplete film released at the box office with disastrous returns. The movie has been panned for the choppy final cut, and now the director of the film has opened up about releasing the film incomplete. 

Ajay Bahl, the director of The Ladykiller, commented On Tried and Refused Productions movie review video. And he revealed that the movie is incomplete, and discussed what were the portions that were never shown, "To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi’s entire romance,  Bhumi’s dependence on alcohol, Ajrun’s sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair, all these psychological beats are missing." 

Here's the screenshot of the comment

Ajay further added, "So yes it's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed. and one finds it hard to connect with the characters. NOW about the rumours floating out here, As director, it was extremely painful to shoot  The Ladykiller but absolutely not because of the actors, Arjun and Bhumi were sheer joy to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film, The problem lied elsewhere but that is another story." 

The Lady Killer box office day 1 box office collection

As per the media reports, The Lady Killer has become the lowest opener of Bhumi and Arjun's career. Sacnilk also reported that across India only 293 tickets were sold on the first day. On X (formerly Twitter), Sacnilk tweeted, "#TheLadyKiller Day 1: 38K [293 tickets]. When you release a half-backed movie just for the sake of release." Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is a thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film was released in cinemas with Raj Kundra's UT69 on November 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian producer and director Sarika Sanjot emphasises the need to make meaningful cinema

Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Noida news: Physical classes up to Class 9 suspended in schools amid rising air pollution; check details

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi government employees to get Rs 7,000-Rs 80,000 Diwali bonus, check details

Rajeev Mehta aka Praful Parekh promises double treat for fans in Khichdi 2, here’s how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE