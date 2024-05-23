Twitter
Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur-starrer Love In Vietnam's first look poster unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and Kha Ngan's movie Love In Vietnam's first look unveiled at Cannes Film Festival.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and Kha Ngan in Love In Vietnam poster
The entertainment industries of India and Vietnam have joined forces for the first time to produce a feature film, marking the dawn of a new era in cinematic collaboration. This venture is led by acclaimed director-turned-producer Omung Kumar, joined by Director-Producer Rahhat Shah Kazmi, internationally acclaimed festival curator Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur. 

The movie features a stellar cast including Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, along with popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. The film, titled Love In Vietnam, is directed by the visionary Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the movie is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat. 

The excitement reached a crescendo as the first look poster of Love In Vietnam was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The event was graced by the presence of lead actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, director-producer Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid.

Rahhat Shah Kazmi brings his directorial acumen to this project, ensuring that the film will captivate audiences with its unique blend of storytelling and visual grandeur. Omung Kumar, celebrated for his directorial achievements, steps into the role of producer, leveraging his vast industry experience to guide this ambitious project.

The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines. Love In Vietnam is produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur, under the banners of Blue Lotus Creatives, Rahhat Kazmi Film Studios, Innovations India, and Lensglare Entertainment. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, and Samten Hills, Dalat, with associate producer Vikas Sharma. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Vietnamese star Kha Ngan in lead roles. 

