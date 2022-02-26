Avneet Kaur opens up on 27 years age gap with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Avneet Kaur started her career at the age of eight with the reality show, 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters', in 2010. After starring in television shows such as 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and 'Chandra Nandini', and doing cameo appearances in movies, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' (2017) and 'Mardaani 2' (2019), she is now gearing up for 'Tiku Weds Sheru', her first film as a protagonist.

The film has been making waves due to the 27-year age gap between its lead performers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kaur, directed by Kangana Ranaut. The 20-year-old concedes that there has been talk about male performers romancing female actors half their age.

She told Hindustan Times, “I don’t see the age-gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana ma’am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her.”

Kaur was a social media sensation even before she began her career as a movie actress, with a following of 29.5 million people. However, she believes that, contrary to common belief, an actor's fan base is insufficient to secure a project.

She also mentioned that getting a film took her three to four years. Even if you do receive a project because of your large following, it will ultimately come down to your talent. She had been waiting so long to work on a film, and she wanted to show the audience how hard she had worked. She wanted to remind them that because of her brilliance, she deserved to be given possibilities.