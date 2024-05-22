Twitter
Meet man who is heir to his family's net worth of over Rs 53000 crore, is married to Bollywood actress, business is..

Sharmin Segal is married to Aman Mehta. The couple got married in November 2023. He is the son of billionaire business tycoon Samir Mehta, who, along with his brother Sudhir Mehta, leads the Torrent Group.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 22, 2024, 02:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Sharmin Segal has been grabbing headlines since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandion May 1 on Netflix. Sharmin Segal who played the role of Alamzeb in the web series is being criticised by the audiences for her acting skills in the magnum opus. But, do you know that Sharmin Segal is married to a billionaire? Sharmin Segal is married to Aman Mehta who has a net worth of Rs 53,800 crore. The couple got married in November 2023. 

Let us tell you that Aman Mehta is the Executive Director for Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a division of Torrent Group. Aman Mehta completed his MBA at Columbia Business School and has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston University, US. He is the son of billionaire business tycoon Samir Mehta, who, along with his brother Sudhir Mehta, leads the Torrent Group which is a business empire comprising Torrent Pharma, Torrent Power, Torrent Cables, Torrent Gas, and Torrent Diagnostics.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Samir Mehta has a whopping net worth of $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore), as of 2024. Aman Mehta, who heads Torrent Pharmaceuticals, yields revenue of $4.6 billion (Rs 35,000 crore). 

As for Sharmin Segal, the actress is the daughter of film executive Deepak Segal and film editor Bela Segal. She is also the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali from her mother's side. She entered the film industry at 18 when she assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. She made her debut as a lead actress in the 2019 film 'Malaal'.

READ | Meet actress who was removed from many films, worked with SRK, Salman, Akshay, became superstar, her net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
