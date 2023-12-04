Headlines

Oxford announces 'Rizz' as the word of year for 2023, know what its mean

'Stretcher Nahi Hai': Shadab Khan's unusual exit after injury during National T20 Cup, watch viral video

Not Shahid Kapoor, but this actor was Imtiaz Ali's first choice to play Aditya in Jab We Met

Oxford announces 'Rizz' as the word of year for 2023, know what its mean

Watch: Shadab Khan's unusual exit after injury during National T20 Cup, fans ask 'koi stretcher nahi hai'

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Vicky Kaushal leaves Karan Johar and Kiara Advani in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him at home.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are all set to reunite at Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 after their successful stint in Lust Stories. The new promo shows Vicky revealing his nickname given to him by Katrina Kaif which left the other two in splits. 

In the new promo shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, KJO can be seen asking Vicky during a rapid-fire round of nicknames that his wife and actress Katrina Kaif calls him at home, to which he replied, “Baby, Boo, Aye.” This left Kiara and Karan in splits. Not only this, the promo also shows Kiara Advani  revealing that she and Sidharth call each other “monkey.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the promo, Kiara Advani also revealed how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome. She revealed that last year, before the Koffee With Karan 8 episode, the actor proposed to him in Rome. Netizens reacted to the promo. One of the comments read, “They have chemistry.” Another wrote, “This is gonna be fun. Excited for it.” Another wrote, “Another wrote, Omg what a duo.” Another commented, “You should have called Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together.” 

Vicky Kaushal is currently seen in Sam Bahadur. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is a biographical drama that tells the story of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and despite its clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, it’s holding well at the box office.

During the trailer launch of the movie, the actor shared his initial thoughts on playing the character and said, "My mother and father are both from Punjab and through them, I had heard a lot about him. But I didn't know how he looked. So during that conversation, I secretly Googled him and saw his photo. I said, he is very handsome and I will not get this role. But I have to thank Meghna for giving me the role of this handsome person." 

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was last seen in the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aaryan and the film garnered her much praise from the audience as well as the critics. Now, the actress will be seen opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer. The film is currently in the production stage and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.

