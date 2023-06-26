Kiara Advani's latest photo sparks pregnancy rumours, netizens claim she has a 'baby bump'

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani's latest photos have sparked pregnancy rumours after fans spotted the actress with a 'baby bump'. Kiara Advani is married to Sidharth Malhotra and is currently busy with the promotions of SatyaPrem Ki Katha in which she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan.

On Saturday, a photo was in Jaipur to promote her film when photos from the event went viral on social media, sparking pregnancy rumours. Kiara Advani was seen wearing an orange bralette with a matching blazer and a pair of pants.

While Kiara Advani looked stunning in the photos what fans noticed in the particular photo was a bloated tummy and were soon to jump into speculations that she could be pregnant.

Commenting on a post by Voompla, users claimed they can see a 'baby bump'. One social media user wrote, "We can all see the bump right?" while another commented, "Kiara pregnant h kya?"

Some users defended Kiara Advani and wrote, "All those ppl commenting on the baby bump, do better! promoting unrealistic beauty standards omds."

Kiara married Sidharth earlier this year. Speaking with Mirchi Plus about her marriage and relationship, Kiara Advani said, “Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon (I got married recently, and it was a love marriage. So naturally, I believe in true love)."

“Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I’ve chosen to live my life with… Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend. Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai,” Kiara Advani said.