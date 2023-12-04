Young fan who got clicked with Deepika, Vicky Kaushal at airport, now spotted with Ranbir Kapoor, fans dub him 'Orry Jr'

The same kid who was spotted clicking pictures with Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal at the airport was seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens call him Jr Orry

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is a famous personality who is often seen with Bollywood celebrities at parties and events. Now, a small kid who was spotted clicking pics with Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal at the airport is being called ‘jr Orry’ as he was spotted posing with Ranbir Kapoor now.

A Reddit user shared a collage of the kid posing with the celebrities as they walked their way to the airport from their cars and wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor spotted with the same kid who was seen with Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal.”

While some netizens thought he might be the child of one of the paparazzi, others called him Jr Orry. One of the comments read, “Orry Jr.” Another wrote, “Orry’s younger version.” Another wrote, “Must be some paparazzi kid.” Another wrote, “Orry wants to make more orries, here’s the first one.” Another wrote, “ab yeh baccho ka Orry hai kya?”

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is often seen in Bollywood parties, posing with celebrities like Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others. While it’s still unknown what he does for a living, he is quite popular among the paparazzi. He was also recently seen in Bigg Boss 17 where he participated as a guest to host a task.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Animal which has collected over Rs 200 crore in just 3 days. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor among others in key roles and is receiving a thunderous response from the audience.

The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film had a start slow but has now made a firm hold at the box office and collected Rs Rs 25.50 crore in opening weekend. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.