Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

Sushmita Sen performs Dhunuchi dance with her daughter Renee at Durga Pujo, video goes viral.

Sushmita Sen stepped out to celebrate Durga Pujo with her daughters on Saturday. Her video performing Dhunuchi dance with her daughter Renee went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop adoring her beauty.

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Sushmita Sen performing the Dhunuchi dance with her daughter Renee at the Durga Pujo pandal. The actress was seen wearing a pink Bandhani saree while her daughter opted for a red plain saree with a golden border and matching blouse. Both of them are seen performing the dhunuchi dance which involves dancing with a clay pot in hand after the aarti at a Durga Puja pandal.

Netizens loved Sushmita Sen’s dance and the enthusiasm with which she performed the Dhunuchi dance. One of the comments read, “How can someone be so beautiful inside out....#duggadugga.” Another wrote, “The most elegant and cultured Bollywood actor.” Another commented, “She is a goddess by heart and soul.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful , elegant and humble. Powerful combo.”

Sushmita Sen was recently seen in the web series Taali wherein she played the role of transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant. The show was directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and received much love from the audience.

The actress will be next seen in the web series Aarya 3. She will be seen as Aarya Sareen again and the actress also learned Kalaripayattu for the series. The trailer has already taken the internet by storm and the web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Talking about Aarya 3, the actress said, “Winning and losing are inevitable parts of life and that’s the excitement of life and it is also the excitement of Aarya. There’s no perpetual hero here who always wins. They say that certain characters, sequences, or an entire show are such that being a good actor alone won’t be enough. Aarya is like that. Our approach to shooting and storytelling demands that we live our truth of that moment which you’ll witness in this season. It’s true that the first 2 seasons were family-centric, it was about family, and the children and it still is, she is still a mother but she has understood that sher ki sawaari chod doge toh sher khaa jayega toh usne sawaari karna manzoor kar liya hai.”

Read Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’