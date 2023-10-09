Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Sushmita Sen impresses fans with her ferocious, action-packed avatar in Aarya 3 teaser.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Sushmita Sen has kept fans intrigued by sharing her preparations for Aarya season 3. Now, the makers have finally released an intriguing teaser of the series and announced the release date of the series leaving fans excited. 

On Monday, the makers of Aarya 3 shared an intriguing teaser for the third season of the Sushmita Sen-starrer series. The trailer gives a glimpse of how Sushmita Sen fights hard to protect her family and ends with her getting shot while protecting them. The trailer starts with Sushmita Sen saying “The beginning of which story was not in my hand, only I had to end that story, but I didn’t predict it would be like this.” The teaser shows Sushmita Sen in an action-packed avatar fighting goons with Kalaripayattu moves and guns. The trailer promises a lot of twists and turns in the season. 

Talking about the series, Sushmita Sen said, “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honor to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own while grappling with the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya' Season 3 isn't just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it's an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.” 

Creator, Co-producer, and Co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2, and S3), Ram Madhvani added, “After the immense love that we have received from audiences over the last two seasons, we present to you a new era of Aarya where she leaves no stone turned. Season 3 will keep audiences on their toes with the exciting journey of  Aarya to emerge as the ultimate don. Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power. Is this her final chance? You will soon find out. Collaborating alongside with Disney+ Hotstar and Sushmita Sen to narrate this story has been incredible and I hope audiences and fans receive this season with the same love.”

Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, the dawn of a fearless reign unfolds with Aarya Season 3 on Disney+ Hotstar. The series starring Sushmita Sen will premiere on November 3.

