Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Headlines

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Viral video: Woman handles multiple snakes barehanded, leaves netizens bewildered

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Viral video: Woman handles multiple snakes barehanded, leaves netizens bewildered

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

Virat Kohli's 7 most expensive watches

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Sushmita Sen breaks silence on being called 'gold digger' after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi, confirms she is single.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sushmita Sen is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming series Taali. The actress recently opened up on being called a ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi. 

In a conversation with Zoom, Sushmita Sen opened up on her relationship status and also talked about being called a ‘gold digger’ and said, “I think it's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger'. An insult is an insult when you receive it, I don't receive it. So it went out of the window. There are certain things that are nobody's business. I don't need to say it's nobody's business but I like the words not your business, it's' so cool. FYI, single as they come I am. And that is also NYOB, none of your business. It's always nice to put it out there, very much single."

She further added, “When I finally issued a very long comment on it, there were a lot of people from my fraternity, showing up in interviews which I thought was pretty random anyway saying, 'We never expected Sushmita Sen to even respond to that. She didn't even need to.' The idea is my business, I respond when I want if I want if I don't want I won't. But when I believe it is time to speak up or take a stand on something I do so...Problem is in the social media days something happens and here comes the reaction. That's not how I am built. I take my time absorbing and then I respond to things when I am ready.” 

Last year, after the rumours of her relationship with Lalit Modi surfaced on the internet, the actress was called a ‘gold digger’ and responding to them, she penned a long note on Instagram. A part of her caption read, “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character… monetizing the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah, these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

Sushmita Sen will be seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series titled Taali. Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the series will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15. Other than this, the actress also has Aarya Season 3 in the pipeline for which she is learning Kalaripayattu. The series will star on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read Sushmita Sen shares details about her 'very big' heart attack, reveals the 'only request' she made to hospital

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp may soon protect your account by using email address, feature under works

Delhi traffic update: Vikas Marg to be blocked, traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover to RTR Flyover, check routes

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Haryana violence: Amid Section 144 in Gurugram and Nuh, know internet restrictions, routes closed in Noida, Delhi-NCR

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE