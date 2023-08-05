Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Sushmita Sen breaks silence on being called 'gold digger' after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi, confirms she is single.

Sushmita Sen is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming series Taali. The actress recently opened up on being called a ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi.

In a conversation with Zoom, Sushmita Sen opened up on her relationship status and also talked about being called a ‘gold digger’ and said, “I think it's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger'. An insult is an insult when you receive it, I don't receive it. So it went out of the window. There are certain things that are nobody's business. I don't need to say it's nobody's business but I like the words not your business, it's' so cool. FYI, single as they come I am. And that is also NYOB, none of your business. It's always nice to put it out there, very much single."

She further added, “When I finally issued a very long comment on it, there were a lot of people from my fraternity, showing up in interviews which I thought was pretty random anyway saying, 'We never expected Sushmita Sen to even respond to that. She didn't even need to.' The idea is my business, I respond when I want if I want if I don't want I won't. But when I believe it is time to speak up or take a stand on something I do so...Problem is in the social media days something happens and here comes the reaction. That's not how I am built. I take my time absorbing and then I respond to things when I am ready.”

Last year, after the rumours of her relationship with Lalit Modi surfaced on the internet, the actress was called a ‘gold digger’ and responding to them, she penned a long note on Instagram. A part of her caption read, “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character… monetizing the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah, these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

Sushmita Sen will be seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series titled Taali. Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the series will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15. Other than this, the actress also has Aarya Season 3 in the pipeline for which she is learning Kalaripayattu. The series will star on Disney+ Hotstar.

