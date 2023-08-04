Headlines

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Talented actress and proud single mother Sushmita Sen has busted a misconception related to being a single parent like a queen.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Actress Sushmita Sen is a proud single mother to her daughters Renee and Alisah and has been setting parenting goals for decades. Recently, Sushmita busted misconceptions related to parenting and revealed if there has been an incompleteness or imbalance due to the absence of a father. 

While speaking to Etimes, Sushmita was asked to share a misconception related to single mothers. The actress instantly replied, "That..there is an imbalance if they grow up without a father. Fathers are important but like everything else in life, you don’t miss what you never had. So, the concept is different." 

Sushmita and her family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

Renee and Alisah are Sushmita's adoptive daughters. The talented actress adopted Renee at the age of 24. In 2010, Sushmita welcomed Alisah to her family. 

Renee's love for Mumma Cool

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

Last year in November, Renee wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, dedicated to her mother on her 47th birthday. She wrote, “Happpyyyy birthday to my Lifeline. As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing...You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday... whatever you touch turns to gold and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication and hardwork... you are an institution in acting... you emote with so much honesty and that is a reflection of how you have always lead your life... thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt.”  

On the work front

Sushmita Sen will soon be seen depicting the life of social activist, transgender Shreegauri Sawant in the web series Taali. The series will premiere on Jio Cinema on August 15. 

