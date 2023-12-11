Watch: Saira Banu shares video of Dilip Kumar celebrating birthday with Amitabh, SRK, Salman on his birth anniversary

Headlines

Best deals on dry fruits combo exclusively on Amazon

Who is Mohan Yadav, three-time MLA, Madhya Pradesh's new CM? Know about his political career, education, more

Ankush Bahuguna shares struggles he faced in his journey as he features on Forbes: 'I never imagined...' | Exclusive

Four feet deep illegal tunnel found at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, probe launched

Upgrade your oral care routine with powerful and effective electric toothbrush on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best deals on dry fruits combo exclusively on Amazon

Ankush Bahuguna shares struggles he faced in his journey as he features on Forbes: 'I never imagined...' | Exclusive

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

8 vegetables you should never peel

10 vegetarian superfoods for kidney health

Top 10 highest-rated films of all time 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Big announcement! BJP's tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is next chhattisgarh CM

Kerala: 12-year-old on Sabarimala pilgrimage dies during trek to Ayyappa shrine

Most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023 is Indian; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Rashmika, Aishwarya

Ankush Bahuguna shares struggles he faced in his journey as he features on Forbes: 'I never imagined...' | Exclusive

Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel of Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots: 'We will make...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Saira Banu shares video of Dilip Kumar celebrating birthday with Amitabh, SRK, Salman on his birth anniversary

Dilip Kumar can be seen celebrating his birthday with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and many other celebrities in the video by Saira Banu.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 'tragedy king' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar was known for his unrivalled acting abilities. His acting was larger than life and he was indeed a method actor. On his 101st birth anniversary, veteran star Saira Banu has recalled how the special day was celebrated at home. She shared old videos of his birthday celebration.

Sharing the glimpses of his birthday celebration, she wrote an emotional note, "Once more it is December the 11th, the day of days when the skies are blue with a smattering of dreams like puffy white clouds that seem to be dancing in the skies with happiness and exaltation. The whole house used to be flooded with so many flowers...that it seemed as though we had stepped into the Garden Of Eden".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

In the videos, Dilip Kumar can be seen celebrating his birthday with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and many other celebrities.

She continued, "Now the Birthday greetings and cheer keep pouring in with messages of love and remembrance in a million ways, be it through offerings of beautiful Sketches, Cards, Paintings and umpteen messages of love and dedication that give me emotional goose pimples. All this for 'The Ultimate Actor' who has been a source of inspiration for generations of actors who have been inspired to touch the zenith of their accomplishments by Dilip Sahib who has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being." Saira Banu shared that getting married to the great actor was nothing less than a dream, as she mentioned, "Being wed to the Shahenshah himself was akin to living a dream of my childhood; he proved to be the most wondrous husband one could ever entreat. I recall Sahib would often scribe short notes to me, and in response to his endearing gestures, I would reciprocate via notes. Now imagine waking up from a deep slumber and discovering a handwritten note that said, 'Saira, I shall return in 45 minutes, Love Yousuf.' I wonder what an absolute delight it was to express love to your significant other in the times when mobile phones did not exist. I have lived and experienced an eternity full of love and warmth with Dilip Sahib while he was around, and to this day, the essence of his love surrounds me in the best way possible." "Likewise, on Sahib's birthday, I would procure the most exquisite and carefully selected greeting cards to honor his special day. As a man as remarkably extraordinary as Dilip Sahib, he deserved nothing less. I always tried to be a devoted wife to him, and I found immense joy in his chivalrous nature, which unfailingly filled my life with happiness. Happy Birthday Yousuf Sahib! ..#HappyBirthdayDilipKumar #happy101birthday," she concluded.

Born on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar started his acting career with the 1944 movie 'Jwar Bhata' (1944). Later, he was seen in Jugnu, Andaz, Aan, Daag, Azaad, Madhumati, Devdas, Kohinoor', 'Mughal-E-Azam', 'Gunga Jumna' and 'Naya Daur', among others. He passed away on 7 July 2021.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explore amazing deals on bodycon knee-length dresses on Amazon

Congress reviews Assembly poll defeats; says Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh results unexpected, disappointing

Jada Pinkett Smith says Oscars slap saved her marriage with Will Smith, calls it 'a holy slap’

Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Little girl wakes up next to massive snake, viral video shocks internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE