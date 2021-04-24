Warina Hussain follows Aamir Khan's footsteps, quits social media

Bollywood diva Warina Hussain on Saturday made a shocking announcement on social media a few hours ago stating that she has quit the medium.

Warina, who has a fan following of 1.9 million followers on Instagram, had always been the kind of person who used social media on and off. She also took a month off from social media last year, calling it a "social media detox."

And now, following in the footsteps of superstar Aamir Khan who gave up social media a day after his birthday, the actress too has decided to no longer be available personally on social media.

In her interviews, she has always mentioned that she does not consider herself to be social media savvy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Warina announced that she will be "dropping the pretence" and quitting social media.

Alongside a note that read, "I remember reading somewhere that you don't have to announce your departure because this isn't an airport but I'll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work. Lots of love - Alien," Warina wrote, "in Aamir sir’s language dropping the pretence."

Take a look at the post here:

Warina Hussain debuted in Bollywood with the movie 'Loveyatri' in 2018 in a Salman Khan Production, for which she was adored.

She later appeared in the movie 'Dabangg 3' for the special song 'Munna Badnam Hua' with Salman khan.

On the work front, Warina Hussain has completed shooting for her film 'The Incomplete Man' and will be soon making her debut in the south with 2 unannounced Telugu projects and in a Telugu film along with Kalyan Ram in an NTR production film.