Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava remix from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 impresses listeners: 'This is how a song should be rearranged'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2

The new rearranged version of the iconic song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was released on Thursday afternoon. The song is part of Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, which had contained the original. The new version, yet again picturised on Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, received a lot of love from fans with many saying the remix did not insult the original at all.

The video of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava shows an older Tara Singh (Sunny) play the iktara as he sings to his wife Saqeena (Ameesha). The rearranged version retains the vocals of Udit Narayan and Alga Yagnik. The video intersperses new visuals with sepia-toned scenes from the original Gadar, drawing both parallels and displaying the passage of time. The lyrics of the original song, written by Anand Bakshi, have been retained too.

The new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh. Mithoon is now earning some praise from fans for the rearrangement. “This is how a song should be rearranged,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “One of the best recreated Bollywood song ever - Hats off to Mithoon.”

Many fans remarked that the song had made them nostalgic. Still a masterpiece after so many years. Childhood memories brought back again,” read one comment. Many praised Ameesha and Sunny’s chemistry in the song as well.

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa. The recently-released teaser of the film had generated quite a buzz. The makers had also re-released the 4K version of the original Gadar. Despite a limited release, the film had done considerable business at the box office.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.