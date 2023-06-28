Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava teaser: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's iconic song returns in Gadar 2, fans say 'dil ko sukoon mila'

Still of Sunny Deol and Ameesh Patel from song of Gadar 2

The makers of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 have released the first glimpse of the iconic song, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaavan, and it has left fans nostalgic and impressed. Zee Music released the teaser of the celebrated love song, that featuring Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel) and their timeless romance.

In the 22 second-teaser, Tara Singh is seen playing Sarangi with a mesmerised Sakina celebrating their romance, with the evergreen charm. The makers retained the charm of the original as the new version of the song is also sung by Udit Narayan, the one whose vocals have left music lovers mesmerized. Zee Music uploaded the video with the description, "Get ready for the love story that transcends time!"

Here's the teaser

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, several users applauded the makers for retaining of the charm. A netizen wrote, "Wowww Ameesha So happy to see her back. still so beautiful." Another netizen wrote, "I'm glad it sounds like a remastered version and not an absolute remake (so far)." An internet user wrote, "This Is totally speechless...Oh my Goodness ...What a peaceful, beautiful Love Song Of 2023... Enjoy The Melodious Song Ever #udjakalekawan From #Gadar2 ...What a epic song yaar. What a pure feeling ...Now We Are Again In the 2001 Phase With This Song...Full Song Will Out Tomorrow...Best Wishes To the Whole Team Of #Gadar2." One of the fans wrote, "Dil ko sukoon mila." Another fan wrote, "Dil ko sukun wala song."

The full song video of Gadar 2 will be out on Thursday, June 29. Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11. The movie will clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.