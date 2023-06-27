Gadar 2: Actor Utkarsh Sharma Goes The Extra Mile, Masters Urdu To Get His Diction Right

Utkarsh Sharma revealed that he learned Urdu to make his character more authentic.(Credits: Instagram)

Do you remember the child actor from the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha? Actor Utkarsh Sharma was seen as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son, Jeeta. Now, as the movie’s sequel, Gadar 2, is set to release on August 11, Utkarsh Sharma revealed that he learned Urdu to make his character more authentic. He took Urdu lessons for a month to get the correct diction for his character. The makers even brought in veteran and renowned Urdu tutor-actor Shaukat Mirza on the sets. Utkarsh Sharma used to sit with Shaukat Mirza during his break between shots to get the pronunciation right for his dialogues.

Utkarsh Sharma was quoted as saying, “Considering the backdrop of the film, my character’s language is Punjabi but he has to speak in Urdu as well, which couldn’t go wrong. It was important to me that I learn the language and its diction with utmost honesty and I hope that it has come out on the screen as well. I can’t wait for the audience to see the film and get their honest feedback.”

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 will see Sunny Doel, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their iconic characters as Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Jeeta, respectively, from the original movie. The movie will also star Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Rumi Khan, Arjun Dwivedi, Aamir Naik, Raaz Khanna, and Pradum Jaykar in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios in association with Anil Sharma Productions, the songs and background scores of Gadar 2 have been composed by Mithoon and Monty Sharma. Ashfaque Makrani and Sanjay Sankla were in-charge of cinematography while Najeeb Khan took care of the editing. The story has been written by Shaktimaan Talwar.

To be released theatrically on August 11, the project will lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2. The makers have already unveiled the teaser for the film, and movie enthusiasts are thrilled to be able to watch the much-anticipated sequel on the big screens.